Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RF George Springer extended his career-best on-base streak to 22 games with a walk in the fifth inning. Springer, who finished 0-for-4, entered the game with the seventh-longest active streak in the majors.

LF Marwin Gonzalez returned to the lineup for the first time since Sept. 16 after missing seven of eight games with left hand/wrist soreness. He finished 1-for-2 with a walk and his 11th home run. Gonzalez, a switch hitter, is limited to batting right-handed. He manned left field to avoid aggravating the injury by potentially diving for grounders in the infield.

RHP Lance McCullers threw 111 pitches, a career high, while allowing three runs on four hits with nine strikeouts over seven innings. McCullers retired 19 of the final 21 batters he faced and became one of three pitchers in franchise history with at least eight strikeouts in at least five of his first 20 starts (RHP Tom Griffin and LHP Floyd Bannister).

1B Chris Carter hit a solo home run with two outs in the second inning off Angels LHP Hector Santiago, his 20th home run on the season. Carter is one of 10 American League hitters with at least 20 homers in each of the past three seasons. He joined Evan Gattis, Luis Valbuena and Colby Rasmus as Astros with 20 homers, the first time Houston has had four 20-homer hitters since 2008 (Lance Berkman, Carlos Lee, Hunter Pence and Ty Wigginton).