Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Joe Musgrove was announced as the Astros Minor League Pitcher of the Year. Musgrove finished 12-1 with a 1.88 ERA in 19 games (14 starts) across three levels (Class A Quad Cities, High Class A Lancaster and Double-A Corpus Christi).

1B A.J. Reed was announced as the Astros Minor League Player of the Year. Reed hit .340/.432/.612 with 34 home runs and 127 RBIs in 135 games across two levels (High Class A Lancaster and Double-A Corpus Christi).

CF Carlos Gomez took batting practice against team coaches in the tunnel, the first time he experienced live batting practice since being sidelined by a left intercostal strain on Sept. 12. Gomez could be used during the Rangers series as a pinch runner or defensive replacement.