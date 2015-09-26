Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve collided with SS Carlos Correa and had to be helped off the field in the top of the seventh inning. With Altuve and Correa both pursuing a shallow popup to center field by Rangers SS Elvis Andrus, Correa hit Altuve across the face extending to catch the ball. Altuve made the catch but lost the ball upon impact, and lay on the ground for several minutes before training staff walked him to the dugout. He passed the concussion protocol postgame.

RHP Joe Musgrove was announced as the Astros Minor League Pitcher of the Year. Musgrove finished 12-1 with a 1.88 ERA in 19 games (14 starts) across three levels (Class A Quad Cities, High Class A Lancaster and Double-A Corpus Christi).

DH Evan Gattis recorded his 10th triple leading off the fourth inning, becoming the first Houston player with at least 10 triples in a season since CF Michael Bourn recorded 12 in 2009. Gattis is the first player with at least 10 triples and no stolen bases since Athletics 2B Jerry Lumpe in 1962.

1B A.J. Reed was announced as the Astros Minor League Player of the Year. Reed hit .340/.432/.612 with 34 home runs and 127 RBIs in 135 games across two levels (High Class A Lancaster and Double-A Corpus Christi).

LHP Scott Kazmir suffered through his worst start of the season, allowing six runs on 10 hits and one walk with one strikeout over 3 2/3 innings. It marked the second consecutive start where Kazmir failed to escape the fourth inning, while Kazmir posting just one quality start this month.

CF Carlos Gomez took batting practice against team coaches in the tunnel, the first time he experienced live batting practice since being sidelined by a left intercostal strain on Sept. 12. Gomez could be used during the Rangers series as a pinch runner or defensive replacement.

CF Carlos Gomez took batting practice against team coaches in the tunnel, the first time he experienced live batting practice since being sidelined by a left intercostal strain on Sept. 12. Gomez could be used during the Rangers series as a pinch runner or defensive replacement.