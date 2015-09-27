Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve recorded his first career multi-home run game with solo home runs in the third and eighth innings. Altuve has 14 homers this season, the most for a Houston second baseman since Craig Biggio hit 21 in 2006. Over his last 19 games, Altuve has 12 doubles, two triples, three homers and a .650 slugging percentage.

RHP Collin McHugh recorded his 18th win to match the total of teammate Dallas Keuchel. This marks the first time since 2004 that the Astros have had two 18-game winners (RHP Roger Clemens, 18, and RHP Roy Oswalt, 20). McHugh allowed four earned runs for the third time in his last four starts, his first such stretch since May 27-June 13.

SS Carlos Correa hit his 20th and 21st home runs of the season, setting a franchise mark for homers in a season by a shortstop while matching the club record for home runs by a rookie. SS Dickie Thon hit 20 home runs in 1983, while OF Lance Berkman hit 21 in 2000. It marked his second career multi-homer game.

1B Chris Carter hit his 21st home run of the season leading off the sixth inning, his 16th homer at Minute Maid Park this season. Carter has an .830 OPS at home. His 48 career homers at Minute Maid Park rank seventh at the venue.