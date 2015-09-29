FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
September 30, 2015 / 5:52 AM / 2 years ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF George Springer hit his 15th home run, the sixth Houston batter to reach that mark this season. It’s the first time the Astros have had six players hit at least 15 home runs since 2001.

LHP Dallas Keuchel and RHP Colin McHugh will start Houston’s games Friday and Saturday at Arizona, although which pitcher will start which game hasn’t yet been decided.

RHP Colin McHugh and LHP Dallas Keuchelwill start Houston’s games Friday and Saturday at Arizona, although which pitcher will start which game hasn’t yet been decided.

OF Carlos Gomez hadn’t swung a bat in a game since Sept. 12 with an intercostal injury, and before the game Houston manager A.J. Hinch said Gomez isn’t yet ready to return, although he took some batting practice Monday. Gomez was a pinch-runner Sunday and on Monday he came in as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning. In the ninth he got his first at-bat in more than two weeks, a sacrifice bunt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
