Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RF George Springer had hits in each of his first three at-bats Tuesday, including an RBI double that gave the Astros a 3-2 lead in the fifth. Springer went 3-for-5 but popped out with a runner on second base to finish the game. He is 5-for-8 with two RBIs through the first two games of the Seattle series.

RHP Mike Fiers got his fourth consecutive no-decision Tuesday, when he allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits over 5 2/3 innings and left the game with the score tied 4-4. The last time Fiers was involved in a decision was Sept. 7, when he was on the wrong end of a 10-9 loss at Oakland. His last win came in his final start of August, which came eight days after he no-hit the Dodgers on Aug. 21.

LF Marwin Gonzalez hit his 12th home run of the season, a game-tying solo shot in the fifth inning, but he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the sixth. Gonzalez had gone hitless in his last nine at-bats before taking Seattle LHP Vidal Nuno deep Tuesday.

SS Carlos Correa saw his seven-game hitting streak end with an 0-for-4 performance at Seattle on Tuesday night. He went 11-for-29 (.379) with three homers and eight RBIs during the streak.

LHP Scott Kazmir, who will pitch at Seattle on Wednesday, gave up a season-high 10 hits and matched his season worst by allowing six runs in his last start. He hasn’t gotten out of the fourth inning in either of his past two outings. The Astros hope that the veteran isn’t hitting a wall as he heads into what is likely to be his final start of the regular season. Kazmir has thrown 178 2/3 innings this season, his second-highest total since 2008.

LHP Oliver Perez pitched for the fifth consecutive night Tuesday, when he threw to two batters in the eighth. Perez got one out and gave up a single, using only 12 pitches, and he wound up taking the loss. Over his five consecutive appearances, Perez has faced nine batters and thrown just 34 pitches.

RHP Pat Neshek continues to endure a horrible month. He gave up two hits, including the game-winning single, and a walk while facing just four batters Tuesday night, marking the third time in his past five appearances that Neshek gave up two hits or more. He has two blown saves and an 0-3 record in September.

SS Jed Lowrie strained his left quadriceps during the fifth inning Tuesday. He came out of the game and will be re-evaluated Wednesday.

C Hank Conger, who hadn’t played since Sept. 17 due to right shoulder soreness, was back in the lineup Tuesday. He went 1-for-3 and scored a run.