Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Dallas Keuchel polished off his Cy Young-caliber season with his AL-high 20th victory in a 21-5 decision over Arizona on Friday. Houston manager Dallas Keuchel said the team toasted Keuchel after the game. “What toast? Just toasted another Astros ‘W,'” Keuchel said. Keuchel finished his season 20-8 with a 2.48 ERA, with 216 strikeouts in 232 innings. He also leads the AL with a 1.02 WHIP.

SS Carlos Correa set a franchise record home run record when he hit his 22nd of the season leading off the fourth inning Friday. Correa passed Lance Berkman, who had 21 in 2000. Correa has played only 97 games with the Astros this season, not making his major league debut until June 8.

DH Evan Gattis did not start Friday, but manager A.J. Hinch said he will try to find time for Gattis this series, perhaps even in left field. “It’s not perfect for us,” Hinch said of finishing the season in a NL park. “Gattis has hit fourth, fifth or sixth the entire year. But I’ll make sure and find a pocket for him to get in there with the game on the line or with runners in scoring position and in an important at-bat. It’s the nature of being an American League club in a National League city.” Gattis had 24 of his 27 homers this season as the DH.

INF Jed Lowrie (quad) was held out of the starting lineup as a precautionary measure, said manager A.J. Hinch, who opted to use a matchup advantage of left-handed hitter Luis Valbuena at third base. ”I could have started Lowrie,“ Hinch said. ”I wanted to give another day with his quad.

OF Carlos Gomez was held out of Friday’s game with an sore intercostal muscle that he aggravated while making a throw in Astros’ victory at Seattle on Wednesday, manager A.J. Hinch said. “He’s not 100 percent,” Hinch said. “We knew that the other day. We thought he could help us win, and he did. I‘m being more cautious.” Gomez could be used as a pinch-runner, Hinch said.