Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve filled the box score on Saturday.

RF George Springer went 2-for-3 to raise his batting average to .478 over the first five games of the Astros’ season-ending six-game road trip. Springer, who also had two hits in the Astros’ 21-5 romp on Friday, singled his first two times up before drawing a walk and stealing second in the seventh. Saturday was Springer’s 26th start since coming off the disabled list on September 4, a stretch he started with only five hits in his first 28 at-bats with no homers or RBI.

RHP Collin McHugh (19-7) was dominant, holding the Diamondbacks to one run on six hits over seven innings.

LF Jake Marisnick came on for defensive purposes in the seventh but made an immediate offensive contribution. Marisnick, who came on for Preston Tucker in the bottom of the sixth, doubled off Diamondbacks RHP Randall Delgado to start the inning and scored on a single by Jason Castro. It was the second straight night that Marisnick recorded a hit off the bench without being used as a pinch-hitter. Marisnick added a stolen base in the eighth, his 23rd.

CF Colby Rasmus hit his career-best 24th home run in the fourth inning off Diamondbacks RHP Jeremy Hellickson,