Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF Carlos Gomez is expected to play when the Astros face the Yankees on Tuesday in the American League wild-card game. Gomez aggravated a left intercostal muscle on a throw from the outfield Wednesday on the final play of the game against the Mariners. He missed the Astros’ final games against the Diamondbacks with the hope he would be ready for the postseason. “I feel really good,” Gomez told the Houston Chronicle. “It’s a special moment. I know it’s been tough for me because I want to do my best. But here we are.” In 41 games with the Astros since being acquired from the Brewers, Gomez batted .242 with four home runs and 13 RBIs.