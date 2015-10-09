Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

CF George Springer went 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk. In four games at Kauffman Stadium, he is 8-for-15 with three home runs, two doubles, five walks, six RBIs and nine runs. “He likes playing here,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said.

RHP Colin McHugh held the Royals to two runs and four hits over six innings to earn the victory. He walked one and struck out one. “He got through a pretty good lineup and battled,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. “That was a little tougher. He didn’t have as many strikeouts as he normally has. Man, he gutted it out with some really good breaking balls and some really good cut fastballs.” Hinch opted to keep McHugh in after a 49-minute delay after the second inning. “We checked in with him a couple of times,” Hinch said. “But he was never really coming out of that game. I paid attention more so after the delay. The first inning back was about as good an inning as he had the whole night.”

1B A.J. Reed finished a close second in Baseball American’s Minor League Player of the Year balloting by dominating across two levels for the Astros. Reed hit .346/.449/.638 with 23 home runs and 81 RBIs over 82 games with high Class A Lancaster and followed his promotion to Double-A Corpus Christi by posting a .332/.405/.571 line with 11 homers and 46 RBIs. His 34 homers led the minors. His ability to cover the plate and hit for power make Reed a candidate to stick with the Astros next spring.

RHP Chad Qualls, the only player on the Astros squad who was part of the 2005 World Series club, was left off the ALDS roster. Qualls had an 8.22 ERA after Aug. 30. Qualls, 37, was the Astros’ second-round pick in the 2000 draft. “It’s not easy telling a guy with the most experience and most playoff experience, they’re not on the roster,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. The Astros carried 11 pitchers.

CF Carlos Gomez, who homered in the American League wild-card game Tuesday against the New York Yankees, was not in the Astros’ lineup Thursday for the first game of the AL Division Series against the Royals.

LF Cody Rasmus homered in the eighth and also homered in the wild-card victory over the Yankees. He becomes just the fifth player in MLB history with an extra-base hit in his first five postseason games. The previous was Nelson Cruz in 2010.