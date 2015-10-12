Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Dallas Keuchel performed in his first postseason home start like he did throughout the regular season, throwing seven strong innings in the Houston Astros’ 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Game 3 of this American League Division Series. Keuchel (2-0) tossed a season-high 124 pitches and dug deep into his reservoir to strand runners at third base in each of his final two frames.

RHP Collin McHugh would seem to be the logical choice to start Game 5 for the Astros, if necessary, after winning the opener on Oct. 8, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with one strikeout over six innings in a 5-2 victory.

RHP Lance McCullers will start for Houston in Game 4 Monday afternoon at Minute Maid Park. He will be seeking a berth in the AL Championship Series.

CF Carlos Gomez was in the starting lineup Sunday for the first time this series, batting sixth. He finished 1-for-4 with an RBI. Gomez homered in the American League wild-card Game win over the Yankees but re-aggravated the left intercostal strain that first sidelined him in mid-September. He appeared as a pinch runner in Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS.

1B Chris Carter’s wobbly defense early was negated by a three-hit effort Sunday. Carter finished a triple shy of the cycle after smacking a one-out double in the fifth inning and later scoring the go-ahead run, and hitting a first-pitch leadoff homer in the seventh off Royals lefty Danny Duffy.