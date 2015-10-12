Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Dallas Keuchel performed in his first postseason home start like he did throughout the regular season, throwing seven strong innings in the Houston Astros’ 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Minute Maid Park in Game 3 of this American League Division Series. Keuchel (2-0) tossed a season-high 124 pitches and dug deep into his reservoir to strand runners at third base in each of his final two frames.

RHP Collin McHugh would seem to be the logical choice to start Game 5 for the Astros, if necessary, after winning the opener on Oct. 8, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with one strikeout over six innings in a 5-2 victory.

RHP Lance McCullers will start for Houston in Game 4 on Monday afternoon at Minute Maid Park. McCullers, who turned 22 on Oct. 2, is 6-7 with a 3.22 ERA for the Astros this season. While his talent is unquestioned -- McCullers was a first-round selection in the 2012 draft out of Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit High -- his poise has been as much of an asset as his arm. “You can’t just go into a game lie tomorrow and just say to yourself, ‘Oh, it’s like any other game you ever pitched in,’ because it’s not,” McCullers said of his Monday start. “And I‘m OK with that. I‘m going to attack that head on, understand that the moment’s bigger, the stage is bigger.”

CF Carlos Gomez was in the starting lineup Sunday for the first time this series, batting sixth. He finished 1-for-4 with an RBI. Gomez homered in the American League wild-card Game win over the Yankees but re-aggravated the left intercostal strain that first sidelined him in mid-September. He appeared as a pinch runner in Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS.

LF Colby Rasmus tied the club record for most walks in a postseason game with three, accomplished nine times and most recently by 1B Chris Carter in the American League wild-card game last week. Rasmus added a single in his final plate appearance. He is batting .500 (5-for-10) with three homers and six walks this postseason.

1B Chris Carter hit his first career postseason home run, a leadoff blast off Royals LHP Danny Duffy in the seventh inning. Carter has hit seven homers over his last 16 games and is batting .378 (17-for-45) with a 1.348 OPS during that span. He finished a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-3 with two runs.