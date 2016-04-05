FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
April 5, 2016 / 10:26 PM / a year ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Doug Fister will make his debut Saturday in Milwaukee as the rainout forced the Astros to push each starting pitcher back a day.

LHP Dallas Keuchel did not allow a run in the 22 innings he faced the Yankees last season and will oppose New York in Tuesday’s makeup game. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has allowed three runs in 30 innings in four career starts against New York, including last year’s wild card game when he struck out seven in six innings of Houston’s 3-0 victory.

RHP Ken Giles will get his share of save chnces even if he is not the primary closer, but will pitch in high leverage situations.

RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (sore shoulder) threw a bullpen session of 40 to 45 pitches Sunday

RHP Luke Gregerson will be the Astros primary closer manager A.J. Hinch said Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.