Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister will make his debut Saturday in Milwaukee as the rainout forced the Astros to push each starting pitcher back a day.

LHP Dallas Keuchel did not allow a run in the 22 innings he faced the Yankees last season and will oppose New York in Tuesday’s makeup game. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has allowed three runs in 30 innings in four career starts against New York, including last year’s wild card game when he struck out seven in six innings of Houston’s 3-0 victory.

RHP Ken Giles will get his share of save chnces even if he is not the primary closer, but will pitch in high leverage situations.

RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (sore shoulder) threw a bullpen session of 40 to 45 pitches Sunday

RHP Luke Gregerson will be the Astros primary closer manager A.J. Hinch said Monday.