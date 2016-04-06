Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

DH Tyler White singled in his major league debut as a pinch hitter for Preston Tucker in the seventh inning on Tuesday against the Yankees. In his next plate appearance, White was hit in the right hand by New York RHP Johnny Barbato. He was looked at by manager A.J. Hinch and the trainer but stayed in the game. Hinch said White had precautionary x-rays on the ring finger of his right hand. White is considered day to day, but he said he felt fine.

LHP Dallas Keuchel retired the final 11 hitters while pitching in frigid conditions on Tuesday in New York. The game-time temperature of 36 was 31 degrees cooler than the American League wild-card game and Keuchel struggled to grip the ball early. He allowed two runs and three hits in seven innings and retired the final 11 hitters. Before giving up a two-run double to 2B Starlin Castro, he had a 29-inning scoreless streak against the Yankees. “I was figuring some stuff out. I usually rub down the ball and use my sweat as a little bit of grip, but there was not sweat today. It was save yourself from the cold, but I did what I could and these guys behind made some good plays.”

RHP Collin McHugh will begin his third season with the Astros on Wednesday night when he faces the Yankees after a career year. His 19 wins were second in the American League behind LHP Dallas Keuchel, and his 1.46 ground ball to fly ball ratio and 46 percent ground ball rate were career bests. McHugh is 30-16 with a 3.89 ERA in 57 starts for Houston after going 0-8 in 15 appearances for the Colorado Rockies and the New York Mets. He is 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA in two starts against the Yankees.

IF Marwin Gonzalez was on Houston’s Opening Day roster for the fifth straight season and made his 21st career start at first base. Tuesday was his second start in Houston’s season opener but first since starting at shortstop in the 2012 opener against the Colorado Rockies. Before the game, manager A.J. Hinch wanted to reward Gonzalez for his versatility.

SS Carlos Correa had a big day as he drove in two runs and was involved in Houston’s first three runs in Tuesday’s 5-3 win at New York. Correa homered in the sixth inning off RHP Masahiro Tanaka to become the youngest Astro to hit a home run in a season opener in team history at 21 years, 196 days. The youngest player to do so previously was Terry Puhl at 21 years, 272 days when he connected off RHP Tom Seaver at Cincinnati on April 6, 1978. Correa also the youngest American League hitter to homer on Opening Day since Travis Snider in 2009 for the Toronto Blue Jays.

DH Evan Gattis (sports hernia) worked out with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday. He will do so again Wednesday and appear in a rehab game there on Thursday. Gattis had surgery on Feb. 9 and the timeline for his recovery was four to six weeks. Houston’s leading home run hitter (27) and run producer (88 RBI) was placed on the DL retroactive to March 25 and could return when eligible.

RHP Ken Giles made his Houston debut in the eighth inning on Tuesday against the Yankees and allowed a home run to SS Didi Gregorius to open his first appearance for the Astros. After allowing the home run, he settled down by getting two strikeouts and a groundout. Manager A.J. Hinch was pleased with how Giles incorporated his off-speed pitches. Giles also gave up a home run to the first batter he faced for Philadelphia when San Diego C Yasmani Grandal homered on June 12, 2014.