Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Mike Fiers will begin his first full season with the Astros when he faces the Yankees Thursday. Fiers has never faced the Yankees and is making his 10th start with Houston after being acquired with OF Carlos Gomez in July from Milwaukee. He was 2-1 with a 3.32 ERA in 10 appearances (nine starts) following the traded and he held opponents to the third-lowest batting average in the American League at .197.

SS Carlos Correa homered twice Wednesday and joined Carlos Delgado as the second player in the last century aged 21 or younger to homer in each of his team’s first two games. Delgado did it in 1994 for the Toronto Blue Jays. Correa also is the first Astro to homer in the team’s first two games since Lance Berkman homered in the first three in 2002. Correa recorded his third career multi-homer game. He had two home runs Aug. 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Sept. 26 against the Texas Rangers. Correa also joined Tim Bogar (2000) as the second Astros shortstop to get two home runs in a four-hit game.

DH Evan Gattis (sports hernia) will get three or four at-bats and serve as the designated hitter in a rehab game for Double-A Corpus Christi Thursday. He has been recovering from Feb. 9 surgery and the timeline for his recovery was four-to-six weeks. He was placed on the DL with a retroactive date of March 25 and could return when eligible.

RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (sore shoulder) threw 30 pitches in a simulated game during extended spring training Wednesday. McCullers threw a bullpen session of 40 to 45 pitches Sunday and the Astros will decide sometime next week whether the next step is another simulated game or a rehab appearance. McCullers has been shut down since March 6 when his shoulder had soreness throwing batting practice.