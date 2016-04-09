Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

1B Tyler White’s record-setting start to the season continued Friday in Milwaukee. The rookie finished a triple shy of the cycle by going 3-for-4 with a three-run home run in the ninth inning. Through his first four major league games, White is 9-for-12 at the plate with seven RBIs.

OF Evan Gattis went 1-for-4 as the designated hitter for Double-A Corpus Christi Friday night as he continues a minor league rehab assignment. Gattis was placed on the disabled list April 1 -- retroactive to March 25 -- while recovering from offseason sports hernia surgery.

CF Carlos Gomez recorded two hits, including a fourth-inning double, in his return to Milwaukee. It was the second consecutive two-hit game for Gomez, who started the season 0-for-9 at the plate.

OF Colby Rasmus was not in the starting lineup Friday but entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the fifth and drew a pair of walks in three trips. Manager A.J. Hinch said he was just giving Rasmus a bit of a break and would have him back in the lineup Saturday.