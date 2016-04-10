Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

1B Tyler White drove in two more runs on Saturday and now has nine in his first five career major league games. White homered, walked and hit a sacrifice fly in the Astros’ 6-4 victory over the Brewers. He’s 10-for-14 with two doubles and three home runs this season.

RHP Doug Fister got through five innings in his 2016 debut Saturday in Milwaukee. Fister allowed three runs and five hits but struck out six while walking only two in Houston’s 6-4 victory over the Brewers.

2B Jose Altuve went 1-for-5 at the plate on Saturday against Milwaukee, raising his average just slightly to .190 this season. He’s had at least one hit in four of Houston’s first five games this season.

OF Cody Rasmus hit his first two home runs of the season and notched the eighth multi-home run game of his career on Saturday against Milwaukee. Rasmus went 2-for-3 at the plate with a sacrifice fly and finished with four RBIs. He now has eight career multi-homer games and drove in four or more runs for the 10th time in his career.