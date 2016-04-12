Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

INF Matt Duffy was optioned to Triple-A Fresno to make room for DH Evan Gattis, who came off the disabled list. Duffy made his first Opening Day roster and went 0-for-3 in three pinch-hit appearances with the Astros. He made his major league debut with the club last September and finished 3-for-8 in eight games.

1B Tyler White was selected the American League Player of the Week on Monday after a memorable first week in the majors. White hit .556/.597/1.167 with three home runs and nine RBIs over six games.

2B Jose Altuve recorded a season-high three hits and two steals, and he boosted his major-league-leading total to six stolen bases. His six steals in the first seven games tie a club record set by Cesar Cedeno in 1975 and 1980. Altuve leads the majors in multi-hit games since 2012 with 226.

SS Carlos Correa drove in two runs Monday, giving him 74 career RBIs in his first 106 games, tied for the most by a shortstop since 1913. Glen Wright (1924) and Vern Stephens (1941-42) also recorded 74 RBIs over their first 106 career games.

DH Evan Gattis (hernia surgery in February 2016) was activated from the 15-day disabled list and will join the Astros on Tuesday. In his final rehab appearance with Double-A Corpus Christi, Gattis went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, the second homer of his rehab stint. Gattis will resume a catching program with the Astros upon his return to the club, and he could spell Jason Castro behind the plate when not serving as the designated hitter.

RHP Lance McCullers joined Double-A Corpus Christi on Monday night for a rehab assignment. McCullers made his first rehab start as he makes his way back from right shoulder soreness.