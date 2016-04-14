Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

1B Tyler White had more hits (13) and home runs (3) through games of Tuesday than any Astros player has ever collected in his first eight career games.

1B Tyler White had a single in four at-bats Wednesday, two days after he was named American League Player of the Week. White is the first rookie position player to earn opening-week Player of the Week honors in AL history.

2B Jose Altuve was 3-for-5 on Wednesday with his second home run of the season. It was his second multi-hit game of 2016 and second in this series. Since 2012 -- his first full season in the majors -- Altuve has led all hitters in multi-hit games (227) and three-hit games (74).

RHP Scott Feldman (0-1) allowed two unearned runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings Wednesday in a no-decision. Feldman was his own worst enemy as one of those runs scored on Feldman’s throwing error and the second came home a batter later on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly. Feldman led all AL pitchers in cutter usage in 2015 as 39.7 percent of his pitches were cut fastballs; opponents batted .214 off his cutter last year.

RHP Lance McCullers, who is currently with the major-league team, made his first official injury rehab start Monday, tossing three innings and allowing one run on three hits with for strikeouts for Double A Corpus Christi. McCullers will make his next rehab start Saturday with Corpus Christi as he returns from right shoulder soreness.

CF Carlos Gomez grounded into a double play in the second inning, struck out in the fifth and was retired on a check-swing grounder to second base with the bases loaded in the sixth inning Wednesday and is still without an RBI for season. Gomez is hitting .188 in nine games.