Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Devenski pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings Thursday against Kansas City in his third career outing. Devenski has eight strikeouts over 5 1/3 scoreless frames, giving him the club record for strikeouts by a reliever in his first three career appearances.

RHP Doug Fister allowed six runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings Thursday. He served up a homer to Royals 3B Mike Moustakas in the first inning, marking the fourth home run surrendered by an Astros pitcher in the first inning this season. The Astros entered played tied for first in the majors in that category.

2B Jose Altuve recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game with a home run in the seventh inning and a double in the ninth. He has hit safely in eight of 10 games to start the season, and his 13 hits are tied for the American League lead among second basemen with the Tigers’ Ian Kinsler.

PH Evan Gattis recorded his first hit of the season, stroking a single off Royals LHP Danny Duffy to open the ninth inning. Gattis missed the first seven games of the season while on the disabled list following offseason hernia surgery.

RHP Lance McCullers will be scratched from his start Saturday with Double-A Corpus Christi as he continues to deal with lingering discomfort during the recovery period between starts. McCullers, placed on the 15-day disabled list on March 25 with right shoulder soreness, made his first rehab start earlier this week and experienced no complications during the outing. The club will tweak his throwing program.