Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

LHP Dallas Keuchel pitched eight scoreless innings en route to his second win on the season and 17th consecutive victory at Minute Maid Park. He is tied for the eighth-longest home winning streak since 1913. Dating back to his final home start of 2014, Keuchel is 17-0 with a 1.36 ERA, posting 151 strikeouts in 145 1/3 innings over 20 starts.

RHP Lance McCullers will be scratched from his start Saturday with Double-A Corpus Christi as he continues to deal with lingering discomfort during the recovery period between starts. McCullers, placed on the 15-day disabled list on March 25 with right shoulder soreness, made his first rehab start earlier this week and experienced no complications during the outing. The club will tweak his throwing program.

LF Colby Rasmus recorded his fifth multi-hit game with singles in his first two at-bats. He entered Friday tied for fourth in the American League in multi-hit games and has reached base safely in all 11 games this season with 11 hits and nine walks. That is the longest active streak in the majors.

C Jason Castro recorded his first multi-hit game of the season, finishing 2-for-3 with a strikeout. It marked his first multi-hit game since his three-hit performance at the Yankees on Aug. 25, 2015. Castro also recorded his fourth career stolen base in the fourth inning.

RHP Luke Gregerson recorded his third save and fourth scoreless appearance of the season, retiring the middle of the Detroit order on five pitches in the ninth inning. He entered Friday tied for seventh in the American League in saves.