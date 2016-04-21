Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister made his third and longest start of the season with 6.0 innings against Texas. His longest outing of the season was previously 5 2/3 innings April 14 against Kansas City. Fister fell to 0-3, 9.38 ERA four starts at Globe Life Park.

2B Jose Altuve reached five home runs faster than any second baseman in club history, doing it in 14 games.

2B Jose Altuve extended his on-base streak to 12 games after being hit by a pitch in the second inning. Houston’s catalyst also extended his team-high four-game hit streak with a second-inning single. He was hit again in the seventh, marking the first time his career that he was hit twice in the same game.

LHP Dallas Keuchel is making his fourth start of the season Thursday. He has continued where he left off in 2015, posting a 2-1 record and a 2.18 ERA through his first three starts in 2016. He has made 14 career start against the Rangers, which are his most against any single opponent. His four wins against Texas tie as the most by an Astros pitcher against the Rangers in franchise history.

RHP Lance McCullers (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Tuesday and came out of it feeling good, according to manager A.J. Hinch. McCullers is slated to throw another bullpen session Friday when Astros return to Houston. “A step forward is better than a step backward,” Hinch said.