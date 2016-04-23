Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve knows he ranks among the American League leaders in home runs with his five, which is well ahead the average pace for a player who has never hit more than 15 homers in a season. And while it is nice to be mentioned with the top power hitters in baseball, Altuve knows come September and October, it is doubtful he will still be with the leaders. “It’s going to be really hard, but not impossible, to keep hitting those homers,” said Altuve, who didn’t homer Thursday but did extend his on-base streak to 13 games with a first-inning double. “I‘m not going out here to try and hit homers because I feel I‘m going to stop hitting them, so if I do that, it isn’t going to be good. I‘m going to try and get on base and play my game.”

LHP Dallas Keuchel continues to struggle against the Rangers in Arlington. The six runs he allowed Thursday were the most he has given up this season. The last time he allowed at least six runs was last Sept. 16, when he gave up nine against the Rangers in Arlington. Keuchel, whose ERA at Globe Life Park is now 6.75, also matched a career high by allowing 13 hits. The other time Keuchel allowed 13 hits was July 14, 2014, vs. the Los Angeles Angels. Despite the bad numbers, Keuchel felt good about what he had. “Tonight was a weird game because that’s probably the best I’ve felt out of my four starts,” he said. “I thought I was rolling early. Two bad pitches, both to (Ian) Desmond, and he put some good swings on them, but I felt like it was there.”

DH Evan Gattis saw his 10-game hitting streak against the Rangers come to an end. Gattis didn’t start the game, but he came in to pinch-hit in the ninth and grounded out to end the game. Gattis is still a .350 hitter (one homer, seven RBIs) in his past 11 games vs. the Rangers.

RHP Josh Fields had a much better outing Thursday than he did in Tuesday’s series opener. Fields, who cut his hair before the game to change things up, allowed two runs on four hits without retiring a batter in the Tuesday loss to Texas. On Thursday, he struck out two Rangers in the eighth and lowered his ERA to 9.82.

C Jason Castro, a left-handed hitter, was not in the lineup Friday against Red Sox knickleballer Steven Wright.