Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Devenski pitched two scoreless innings in relief and has allowed just one run in 10 1/3 innings to start his career with a 0.87 ERA over five games. Devenski, who allowed four hits against the Red Sox, has 10 strikeouts against just one walk.

RF George Springer posted his sixth multi-hit game of the season, matching LF Colby Rasmus for the team lead. Springer finished 2-for-5 with an RBI single in the ninth inning off Red Sox LHP Robbie Ray Jr.

RHP Collin McHugh suffered his second consecutive home loss after entering his previous start at Minute Maid Park as the career leader in winning percentage (minimum 15 decisions). McHugh allowed 10 hits for a second consecutive start and has posted just one quality start this season.

SS Carlos Correa notched his first multi-hit game since April 11, going 2-for-4 with a walk. Correa has reached base safely in 14 of his 16 games this season.

C Jason Castro, a left-handed hitter, was not in the lineup Friday against Red Sox knickleballer Steven Wright.