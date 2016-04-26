Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Michael Feliz was recalled by the Astros from Triple-A Fresno after the Sunday night game. Feliz, 22, appeared in one game for Houston earlier this year, allowing six runs in 4 1/3 innings against the Yankees on April 6. He was 1-0 with a 9.72 ERA in two starts for Fresno.

2B Jose Altuve continued his hot hitting by reaching base safely for the 16th consecutive game Sunday against the Red Sox. He went 2-for-6. Altuve leads the Astros with eight doubles and 23 hits for the season. He stole two more bases in the loss, bringing his season total to a major-league-leading nine. Altuve also committed two errors in a game for the first time since June 20, 2013.

3B Marwin Gonzalez hit his first home run of the season Sunday. Gonzalez snapped a 22-game, 39 at-bat streak without a homer. Last season, Gonzalez belted a career-high 12 home runs for the Astros.

SS Carlos Correa extended his season-best hitting streak to six games with a leadoff single in the seventh inning Sunday. Correa, who walked earlier in the game, has reached base safely in 16 of his 18 games this year.

OF Jake Marisnick, who was 1-for-10 in 12 games for the Astros this season, was optioned to Triple-A Fresno after the Sunday night game. Marisnick, 25, hit .236/.281/.383 with nine homers and 36 RBIs in 133 games for Houston last year.

DH Evan Gattis recorded his first RBI of the 2016 season Sunday with a third-inning single to center. Gattis finished the game 2-for-6 with a double.

LF Colby Rasmus has two home runs and seven RBIs in the past two games. Rasmus has 35 RBIs in his last 37 games, including the postseason. He belted a two-out, two-run, game-tying homer off Boston RHP Craig Kimbrel on Sunday.