Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister had some rare control problems in his latest start, leading to a career-high seven walks during a six-inning stint in a loss at Seattle. Fister, who had given up just four walks over his first three 2016 starts and has walked 24 batters in each of the past two seasons, allowed four hits -- two by way of solo homers -- and three runs Monday while falling to 1-3 on the season. Fister, who spent parts of his first two major-league seasons with Seattle, was making his first start at Safeco Field in more than three years. He’s only pitched in Seattle three times since being traded to the Tigers midway through the 2011 season, going 1-1 with a 1.44 ERA there.

RF George Springer extended his hitting streak to five games with an eighth-inning double at Seattle on Monday night. Springer hit a one-out double and came around to score on a Carlos Correa single, pulling the Astros to within 3-2.

LHP Dallas Keuchel is coming off one of the worst outings of his young career as he heads into a scheduled Tuesday night start in Seattle. Keuchel (2-2) got tagged for 13 hits and six earned runs over six innings in a 7-4 loss to the Rangers last Thursday. The southpaw got roughed up the last time he pitched at Safeco Field, allowing three home runs and five runs total in a 6-3 loss to the Mariners last June.

DH Evan Gattis had hits in each of his first two at-bats Monday and ended up going 2-for-4 to raise his season batting average from .188 to .222.

CF Carlos Gomez had a pair of singles in Monday’s loss but was thrown out trying to steal second base for the second out of the ninth inning. Gomez has been thrown out twice in four attempts this season.

CF Colby Rasmus was named the AL player of the week Monday afternoon after hitting four home runs last week. He couldn’t recapture the magic Monday night, however, as Rasmus went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the 3-2 loss at Seattle.