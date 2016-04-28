Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Michael Feliz had a tough night in his one inning of work Tuesday. Feliz allowed four runs -- three earned -- off four hits. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano delivered the big blow with a grand slam.

1B Tyler White was dropped one spot in the order, to sixth, after a slump that saw him go 3-for-36 (.083). White went 1-for-4 in the loss.

2B Jose Altuve went hitless Tuesday night but walked twice to extend his streak of games reaching base to 18. Tuesday marked only the fourth time in 18 starts this season that Altuve has gone without a hit.

LHP Dallas Keuchel suffered his second rough outing in a row Tuesday night, when he allowed five runs off six hits over six innings in the 11-1 loss to Seattle. Keuchel’s season ERA has more than doubled -- from 2.18 to 4.41 -- over his past two starts. “We just can’t do anything right; that’s just the way it’s going,” he said afterward. “When it’s not going right, it’s not going right. The tough thing about it is nobody’s going to feel sorry for you, so we’ve got to come out tomorrow and play better.”

RHP Collin McHugh will face a familiar opponent if he makes his scheduled start Wednesday night in Seattle. McHugh has already faced the Mariners eight times in his career, the most times he has gone against a single opponent. McHugh has a 5-3 record and 5.48 ERA in his career against Seattle; at Safeco Field, he’s 3-0 with an ERA of 1.66.