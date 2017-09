OF Evan Gattis had hit in three straight games and Houston manager A.J. Hinch hopes it’s the start of something good. “If he gets hot, that would be a plus for us,” Hinch said. “He hit in the middle of the lineup for us last year.”

RHP Lance McCullers will make a start Monday at extended spring training in Florida and then throw a bullpen. If all goes well, he’ll start a rehab assignment.

OF Carlos Gomez felt fine two days after leaving a game when he was hit by a pitch on his right hand.