Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

OF George Springer extended his season-high hitting streak to eight games and has reached base in 51 of his last 55 games dating to last June 27.

OF Evan Gattis had hit in three straight games and Houston manager A.J. Hinch hopes it’s the start of something good. “If he gets hot, that would be a plus for us,” Hinch said. “He hit in the middle of the lineup for us last year.”

OF Evan Gattis is heating up just in time for the Astros. He led the team in home runs and RBIs last year and hit his first home run of the season Friday night. He’s hitting .412 (7-for-17) over his past four games. “He’s sourly needed,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said.

RHP Lance McCullers will make a start Monday at extended spring training in Florida and then throw a bullpen. If all goes well, he’ll start a rehab assignment.

OF Carlos Gomez felt fine two days after leaving a game when he was hit by a pitch on his right hand.

OF Carlos Gomez didn’t seem bothered by his right hand after getting it hit by a pitch on Wednesday. He had two hits, including a double on Friday night, pushing his season average to .213.