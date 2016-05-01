FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 1, 2016 / 11:28 PM / a year ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Jose Altuve is 0-for-7 in the first two games of the Astros series against the Athletics. He had reached bases in his previous 19 games. Altuve is a .336 career hitter in Oakland.

OF George Springer had his season-high hitting streak end at eight games but drew a first-inning walk and has reached base in 52 of his last 56 games, including the last 15 in a row, dating to last June 27.

RHP Ken Giles, while never officially announced as the Astros set-up man, will not necessarily get the ball in the eighth inning for the time being. “I want to give him a physical and mental break,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said a day after Giles recorded his first blown save of the season.

OF Carlos Gomez will miss a couple of days because of a sore left ribcage. He sustained the injury diving for a ball Friday night. Gomez left Wednesday’s game in Seattle early when he was hit by a pitch on his right hand. X-Rays were negative but the area was sore enough to keep him on the bench.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.