Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

INF Jose Altuve is 0-for-7 in the first two games of the Astros series against the Athletics. He had reached bases in his previous 19 games. Altuve is a .336 career hitter in Oakland.

OF George Springer had his season-high hitting streak end at eight games but drew a first-inning walk and has reached base in 52 of his last 56 games, including the last 15 in a row, dating to last June 27.

RHP Ken Giles, while never officially announced as the Astros set-up man, will not necessarily get the ball in the eighth inning for the time being. “I want to give him a physical and mental break,” Astros manager A.J. Hinch said a day after Giles recorded his first blown save of the season.

OF Carlos Gomez will miss a couple of days because of a sore left ribcage. He sustained the injury diving for a ball Friday night. Gomez left Wednesday’s game in Seattle early when he was hit by a pitch on his right hand. X-Rays were negative but the area was sore enough to keep him on the bench.