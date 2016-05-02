Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Devenski gave the Astros a solid effort in a spot start Saturday and may get a chance to start again. That will be determined over the next few days as manager A.J. Hinch and his staff trade notes.

2B Jose Altuve will not stay in prolonged slumps. He is just too good of a hitter. After going 0-for-7 in the first two games of the Astros’ series against the Athletics, he led off Sunday’s game with a monster home run, tying him with Colby Rasmus for the team lead with seven. How Altuve goes, so go the Astros. He has reached base safely in 21 of his past 22 games.

RHP Scott Feldman, demoted to the bullpen for at least one turn through the rotation, retired all nine hitters he faced in relief of RHP Chris Devenski on Saturday, giving the Astros something to think about as they determine a rotation beyond the Twins series.

OF Carlos Gomez may miss more time than first thought because of a sore left ribcage. He is due to be re-evaluated in Houston on Monday, with the possibility of landing on the disabled list. Gomez was just starting to find his stride offensively, hitting safely in seven of his past 11 games.

OF Colby Rasmus moved over from left field to center field to fill in for the injured Carlos Gomez on Sunday. He is a good enough outfielder that the Astros aren’t significantly hurt defensively. Offensively, Rasmus has been one of the Astros’ top hitters thus far, leading the team in RBIs. He went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in the series finale at Oakland.