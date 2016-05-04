Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

C Max Stassi joined Triple-A Fresno to begin his rehab assignment after surgery for a left wrist hamate fracture. Stassi was placed on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He will catch RHP Lance McCullers on Saturday in El Paso in what will be McCullers’ first rehab start (right shoulder soreness).

C Max Stassi joined Triple-A Fresno to begin his rehab assignment after surgery for a left wrist hamate fracture. Stassi was placed on the 15-day disabled list March 29. He will catch RHP Lance McCullers on Saturday in El Paso in what will be McCullers’ first rehab start (right shoulder soreness).

2B Jose Altuve stole his league-leading 10th base on the season. His 179 career steals leaves him one shy of tying Jimmy Wynn for 10th place all-time in club history.

RF George Springer homered for a second consecutive game, marking the sixth time in his career he has home runs in back-to-back contests. Springer is batting .303 (27-for-89) with four doubles, one triple, five homers and 10 RBIs over his last 23 games, posting a .919 OPS during that stretch.

RHP Collin McHugh won his second consecutive start and third consecutive against the Twins. The victory moved him into a tie for sixth place with LHP Andy Pettite and RHP Bud Norris on the Minute Maid Park all-time wins list with 21.

CF Carlos Gomez doubled in each of his first two plate appearances, giving him doubles in three consecutive plate appearances. It was his 10th career multi-double game, his first since July 11, 2015 against the Dodgers. Gomez is batting .375 (6-for-16) with three doubles over his last five games.