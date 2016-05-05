Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Michael Feliz was optioned to Triple-A Fresno on the heels of back-to-back strong relief outings. Feliz worked two perfect innings Wednesday night after doing the same in the series opener against the Twins on Monday. Feliz has five strikeouts over his past two appearances. He has an 8.68 ERA four games for Houston this year.

2B Jose Altuve recorded his major-league-leading fifth leadoff home run this season, the most by an Astro since Craig Biggio recorded six leadoff homers in 2006. Altuve is the first player since Alfonso Soriano in 2003 with five leadoff homers before June. He has nine career leadoff home runs, which ranks fourth in club history.

RHP Collin McHugh picked up his 33rd victory in the last three seasons on Wednesday night. Since Aug. 1, 2014, McHugh is 29-10 and ranks second only to Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (32-9) in wins during that span.

OF Jake Marisnick was recalled from Triple-A Fresno after the Wednesday game, and he will start in left field Thursday night against the Mariners. Marisnick hit just .100/.182/.100 in 12 games prior to his demotion on April 24. In six games with Fresno, he batted .160/.192/.200 with three runs and a stolen base.

LF Colby Rasmus will be out of the lineup Thursday night for the opener of the series against the Mariners. Rasmus, the American League Player of the Week for April 18-24, entered the series finale against the Twins in an 0-for-11 skid.

C Jason Castro homered for a second consecutive game and hit his 100th career double in the eighth inning. Castro reached base four times (2-for-3 with two walks), matching his career high, and extended his hitting streak to six games. Over his past nine games, Castro is batting .400/.586/.800 with two doubles, two home runs and nine walks.