Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

1B Tyler White snapped an 0-for-16 skid with a double in the seventh inning. It was his first hit since April 29 and first extra-base hit since April 20 at Texas. White now has 10 extra-base hits, which ranks second among American League rookies to Twins DH Byung Ho Park.

RHP Chris Devenski produced the longest outing of his young career, working six innings while allowing one run on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts against Seattle. He is one of only three pitchers in club history to allow two runs or fewer in each of his first eight career appearances, the last to do so being RHP Bill Dawley in 1983.

2B Jose Altuve tied a career high with four hits, something he has done 13 times, most recently on Aug. 30, 2015, at Minnesota. He leads the American League in extra-base hits (23) and slugging (.687). Altuve also leads the majors with six leadoff home runs this season. He is batting .519 (14-for-27) with three doubles, six homers and six RBIs with a 1.848 OPS in the first inning.

2B Jose Altuve celebrated his 26th birthday on Friday. Through the age of 25, Altuve hit .306/.346/.426 with 868 hits (235 extra-base hits) and 179 stolen bases in 697 games.

RHP Will Harris pitched a scoreless eighth inning to run his streak of scoreless appearances to 12 (12 1/3 innings). His run is tied for the sixth-longest streak in the American League. Harris lowered his ERA to 0.66.

LHP Tony Sipp was placed on paternity leave and RHP Michael Feliz was recalled from Triple-A Fresno. Sipp, expecting the birth of his second child, is the lone southpaw in the Houston bullpen, a fact that presents a bit of concern against the Mariners and their seven left-handed hitters. Feliz was optioned after the conclusion of the series with the Twins on Wednesday night.