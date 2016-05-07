Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Michael Feliz was recalled from Triple-A Fresno to replace LHP Tony Sipp on the active roster. Feliz was optioned to the Grizzlies following play Wednesday night. He will remain with the club even when Sipp returns; the Astros optioned DH Evan Gattis to Double-A Corpus Christi to make room for Sipp.

2B Jose Altuve celebrated his 26th birthday on Friday. Through the age of 25, Altuve hit .306/.346/.426 with 868 hits (235 extra-base hits) and 179 stolen bases in 697 games.

1B Marwin Gonzalez hit a two-run home run in the second inning off Mariners RHP Taijuan Walker, his first career non-solo home run. His first 25 career homers were solo shots, the most home runs in major league history without a multi-run home run.

SS Carlos Correa hit his fifth home run of the season in the first inning and 27th of his career, which ties him with Miguel Tejada for fifth most by an Astros shortstop. Correa finished 3-for-3 with a walk, recording his seventh multi-hit game and third three-hit game this season. He has reached base safely in each of the past nine games with three doubles, two home runs, seven RBIs and a .500 on-base percentage.

DH Evan Gattis was optioned to Double-A Corpus Christi so that he can began working behind the plate defensively. Gattis has yet to catch a game with the Astros, who acquired him prior to last season. He has been working as a bullpen catcher and during pregame drills in preparation for a return behind the plate, but the club wants him to gain game experience in the minors before reclaiming his position.

LHP Tony Sipp was placed on paternity leave and RHP Michael Feliz was recalled from Triple-A Fresno. Sipp, expecting the birth of his second child, is the lone southpaw in the Houston bullpen, a fact that presents a bit of concern against the Mariners and their seven left-handed hitters. Feliz was optioned after the conclusion of the series with the Twins on Wednesday night.

LHP Tony Sipp was placed on paternity leave for the birth of his second child, a daughter. Sipp is expected to return to the club on Saturday. On Friday night, the Astros played the Mariners without any left-handers in their bullpen.