Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve was not in the starting lineup on Saturday for the first time this season, a precaution to rest a sore left index finger. He suffered the injury diving for a grounder on Thursday night. Altuve finished 0-for-4 on Friday but also worked a walk to extend his streak of reaching base safely to 21 home games. He pinch-ran in the seventh and grounded out in his lone at-bat on Saturday night.

LHP Dallas Keuchel pitched his third quality start of the season on Saturday, allowing two runs, eight hits and one walk with a season-high-tying eight strikeouts in seven innings. Keuchel lowered his home ERA to 2.11 since 2014, the best among all qualified American League pitchers.

LF Colby Rasmus produced two doubles on Saturday, giving him four games with multiple extra-base hits this season. He ranks third in the American League in that category. Rasmus is now batting .379 (11-for-29) with three doubles and four home runs with runners in scoring position.

3B Luis Valbuena hit his first home run of the season, a game-tying shot off Mariners RHP Steve Cishek in the ninth inning on Saturday. It was his third career ninth-inning homer but first game-tying homer in the ninth. Two of his three ninth-inning homers came against Cishek, the other on April 25, 2013.