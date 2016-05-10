FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 10, 2016 / 3:26 AM / a year ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Max Stassi was optioned Sunday to Triple-A Fresno, where he had been playing on a rehab assignment after surgery for a left wrist hamate fracture. He is 2-for-11 with one RBI in three games for Fresno.

LHP Tony Sipp was activated from paternity leave on Saturday. He missed just one day.

RHP Lance McCullers threw five scoreless innings Saturday in a rehab start for Triple-A Fresno. He has been on the 15-day disabled list since March 25 due to right shoulder soreness.

RHP Lance McCullers traveled to Houston Monday for a scheduled bullpen session on Tuesday. McCullers (right shoulder soreness) made his first rehab start last Saturday, hurling five shutout innings with seven strikeouts for Triple-A Fresno. If McCullers completes his bullpen without suffering a setback, he likely will pitch for the Astros during their upcoming road trip through Boston and Chicago.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.