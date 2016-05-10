Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

C Max Stassi was optioned Sunday to Triple-A Fresno, where he had been playing on a rehab assignment after surgery for a left wrist hamate fracture. He is 2-for-11 with one RBI in three games for Fresno.

LHP Tony Sipp was activated from paternity leave on Saturday. He missed just one day.

RHP Lance McCullers traveled to Houston Monday for a scheduled bullpen session on Tuesday. McCullers (right shoulder soreness) made his first rehab start last Saturday, hurling five shutout innings with seven strikeouts for Triple-A Fresno. If McCullers completes his bullpen without suffering a setback, he likely will pitch for the Astros during their upcoming road trip through Boston and Chicago.