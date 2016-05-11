Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Devenski worked his second consecutive quality start, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. In three starts this season, Devenski has posted a 2.70 ERA despite failing to get a win. The last Astros pitcher to allow two runs or less while working five-plus innings in each of his first three career starts was RHP Jarred Cosart in 2013, who did so in his first six starts.

C Max Stassi was recalled from Triple-A Fresno, where he hit .143/.200/.143 during four games on a rehab assignment (left wrist fracture). Stassi made his season debut as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning.

RHP Lance McCullers threw a bullpen session and is on schedule to make his season debut this weekend in Boston. McCullers (right shoulder soreness) worked five scoreless innings for Triple-A Fresno on Saturday in his lone rehab appearance.

C Jason Castro was placed on the paternity list after the birth of a son Tuesday. The club expects Castro to return this weekend for the series in Boston. Castro is batting .195/.333/.364 with two home runs and seven RBIs.