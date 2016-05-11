FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Houston Astros - PlayerWatch
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
May 11, 2016 / 4:11 AM / a year ago

Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Max Stassi was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Fresno, where he hit .143/.200/.143 during four games on a rehab assignment (left wrist fracture).

RHP Lance McCullers threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is on schedule to make his season debut this weekend in Boston. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list March 25 (right shoulder soreness) and worked five scoreless innings for Triple-A Fresno last Saturday in his lone rehab appearance.

C Jason Castro was placed on the paternity list after the birth of his son Brady on Tuesday. The club expects Castro to return this weekend for the series in Boston.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.