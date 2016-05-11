Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

C Max Stassi was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Fresno, where he hit .143/.200/.143 during four games on a rehab assignment (left wrist fracture).

RHP Lance McCullers threw a bullpen session Tuesday and is on schedule to make his season debut this weekend in Boston. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list March 25 (right shoulder soreness) and worked five scoreless innings for Triple-A Fresno last Saturday in his lone rehab appearance.

C Jason Castro was placed on the paternity list after the birth of his son Brady on Tuesday. The club expects Castro to return this weekend for the series in Boston.