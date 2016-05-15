Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Chris Devenski seeks his first career major-league victory in Sunday’s series finale at Boston. The 25-year-old joined the Astros’ starting rotation April 30, and hasn’t given up more than two runs in any of his three starts. He allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over 6 2/3 innings in a losing effort Tuesday against Cleveland. Devenski is 0-2 with a 1.72 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP and 27 strikeouts over 31 1/3 innings in nine games in 2016.

RF George Springer sprung his second career grand slam in the first inning of Saturday’ game at Boston. Springer didn’t have to wait long in between grand slams -- his first came 38 days ago on April 6 against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. “I don’t really care where (the grand slam) happens,” Springer said. “I‘m just trying to help us win.” Springer has a .264/.363/.500 slash line with nine home runs and 25 RBIs in 38 games.

RHP Collin McHugh didn’t factor into the decision for the first time in eight starts this season Saturday. McHugh lasted six innings for the Astros, giving up four runs and a season-high-tying 10 hits and three walks while striking out two. He has coughed up 10 hits three times over his last six starts and is 4-3 with a 5.58 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 40 1/3 innings.

SS Carlos Correa evoked a groan from the Fenway Park fans in the first inning of Saturday’s game at Boston as he smoked a fastball an estimated 454 feet over the Green Monster in left field for a solo home run. It was Correa’s second homer of over 450 feet this season. Correa owns a .275/.387/.457 slash line with six homers and 18 RBIs through 37 games.

CF Carlos Gomez, mired in a 3-for-34 slump, was not in the lineup Saturday. ”He’s had a tough go that’s been documented,“ Astros manager A.J. Hitch said. ”I feel for him because he’s working his tail off to make it better. The two-time All-Star is batting .188 (22-for-117) with zero home runs and five RBIs in 32 games. Jake Marisnick took his place Saturday, going 1-for-5 with a double and a strikeout.

RHP Luke Gregerson had a miserable 32nd birthday on Saturday. Gregerson blew his second save of the season when he served up a game-tying triple in the ninth inning to Boston slugger David Ortiz. “The pitch to Ortiz, good sinker, down, out of the strike zone down and away,” Gregerson said. “He just somehow hit a line drive.” Gregerson is 0-1 with a 3.78 ERA and 13 strikeouts over 16 2/3 innings in 16 appearances.