Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Michel Feliz worked three scoreless innings of relief Friday, striking out six. He became the first Astros pitcher to work three scoreless innings of relief with six strikeouts since Brad Lidge on May 31, 2003. Feliz owns a 0.77 ERA over his last six outings, five of which have been scoreless.

2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a double in the ninth inning. It is the third-longest active streak in the majors behind Boston’s Jackie Bradley Jr. (25 games) and Xander Bogaerts (14). It marks his longest streak since a 14-game run from June 22-July 6, 2015.

RHP Lance McCullers notched his first quality start of the season, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts over six innings. He has 13 quality outings in his first 24 career starts, tied for the second-most in club history through that many games (Don Wilson).

CF Carlos Gomez began baseball activities and is scheduled to do so again Saturday before taking Sunday off and heading to Double-A Corpus Christi for a rehab assignment on Monday. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 17 with a bruised left rib cage.

C Jason Castro singled in the first inning Friday and has reached base safely in 18 of his last 20 games. In that span, Castro is batting .309 with five doubles, three home runs, seven RBIs and 17 walks with a 1.036 OPS. His .478 on-base percentage during that span leads all American League hitters.