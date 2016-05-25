Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RF George Springer extended his on-base streak to 14 games by finishing 3-for-4 with two walks while batting leadoff for the second time this season. His career-best on-base streak is 15 games from April 14-30. Springer, who has reached base in 41 of 46 games batting leadoff, is hitting .300 (57-for-190) with a .387 on-base percentage in his career as a leadoff hitter.

LHP Dallas Keuchel will get an extra day of rest and will start on Saturday against the Angels. The decision to bump Keuchel has more to do with keeping the rest of the rotation on schedule, not his recent struggles. Keuchel is 0-5 with a 7.78 ERA over his last seven starts.

RHP Will Harris worked a perfect 10th inning, his 19th consecutive scoreless appearance (19 1/3 innings). Harris owns the longest active scoreless innings streak in the majors and the longest by an Astros pitcher since Wilton Lopez (20 innings in 2010).

DH Evan Gattis has reached base safely in each of his seven games since being recalled from Double-A Corpus Christi on May 17. After going 1-for-5 with a run scored on Tuesday night, Gattis is batting .333 (9-for-27) with three home runs and four RBIs and a .400 on-base percentage during that span.

LHP Tony Sipp struck out three of the four batters he faced, all swinging, and has posted 13 scoreless appearances in his last 17 games, posting a 2.45 ERA with 15 strikeouts during that span of 14 2/3 innings. Sipp entered in relief of starter Doug Fister with two outs in the sixth inning.

OF Carlos Gomez began on a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi, going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 17 with a bruised left rib cage.