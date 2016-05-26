Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RF George Springer extended his streak of reaching base safely to 15 games with an RBI single in the third inning. Springer matched his second-best on-base streak while batting leadoff for the second consecutive game and third time this season.

RHP Collin McHugh struck out 10 batters over 5 1/3 innings for his third career double-digit strikeout game. He became the sixth pitcher in club history to record 10-plus strikeouts while recording 16 or less outs, joining RHP Bud Norris (May 23, 2010), LHP Andy Pettitte (in 2006), RHP Nolan Ryan (three times), LHP Frank DiPino (1982) and RHP J.R. Richard (1978).

C Evan Gattis made his second start behind the plate since his May 17 recall from Double-A Corpus Christi, where he spent 11 games getting reacquainting with catching for the first time since 2014 with Atlanta.

C Evan Gattis belted a two-run home run off Orioles RHP Tyler Wilson in the fourth inning and added a double in the eighth. He has four RBIs in his last eight games and has reached base safely in all eight of those contests, batting .355 (11-for-31) with four home runs and a .412 on-base percentage. Gattis has homered in the two games he’s caught RHP Collin McHugh.

CF Carlos Gomez made his first rehab start with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday, finishing 0-for-3 with a run. Gomez served as the designated hitter Tuesday, but he manned center field for Corpus Christi on Wednesday. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a bruised left ribcage on May 17.

3B Luis Valbuena homered for a second consecutive game and is hitting .261 (6-for-23) with three homers and eight RBIs over his last eight games. Valbuena has hit safely in 21 of his last 29 games.