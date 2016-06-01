Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RF George Springer had a homer among his three hits and drove in four runs Tuesday, which served as his ninth game hitting leadoff this season. Springer is 16-for-39 with three doubles, three homers and seven RBIs hitting first this season, and manager A.J. Hinch likes the oomph it gives to his lineup in front of 2B Jose Altuve and SS Carlos Correa. "I like his presence," Hinch said. "The pitcher has to deal with him from pitch one, and he can do a lot of things on the bases. He can do a lot of things when the lineup rolls around. He can be very productive. It's rare to have that kind of power in the leadoff spot. I think his presence at the top of our order, and with him getting on base in front of Altuve and Correa ... is a good recipe for us." Springer batted leadoff 46 times last season, hitting .297 with seven homers and 13 RBIs. "The pitch selection's been good," Hinch said. "His job is to be a good hitter first, and what comes with that is a better hitter than when he tries to do too much. Whether it's mental or physical, I like the look of it. He's made a conscious adjustment to set the table. This week he's been an All-Star."

LHP Dallas Keuchel broke a five-game losing streak in a 4-2 victory at the Angels on Saturday, and manager A.J. Hinch said he saw a lot of good things after the hurler gave up back-to-back homers to CF Mike Trout and 1B Albert Pujols in the first inning. "I think he did a better job of adjusting to some adversity early," Hinch said. "He did a good job of getting himself back on track. He didn't let it spiral out of control where his body gets out of whack." Keuchel, the 2015 AL Cy Young winner, retired the last 18 batters he faced while throwing a season-high 73 strikes among 106 pitches. Keuchel, who is 3-6 with a 5.58 ERA, is scheduled to face Arizona RHP Zack Greinke (6-3, 4.71) on Thursday in Houston. "He built a lot of momentum in a positive direction that reminded us of the type of outings he can have," Hinch said.

RHP Lance McCullers gave up two runs in a 30-pitch first inning but lasted five frames to record his second victory of the season in the 8-5 win over Arizona on Tuesday. He gave up six hits and walked four and got out of trouble by striking out seven. McCullers said the first inning was motivational. "I think I was getting really (angry), realizing that I need to start making pitches, getting outs quick," McCullers said. "First inning, (my) fastball command just eluded me, but second, third and fourth was real good, was consistent. Fifth inning, I'm not super worried about. It's more the first for me and the adjustment that I'm making after a tough inning."

CF Carlos Gomez was 1-for-3 with an infield single and a walk in his first game back after being reinstated from the disabled list Tuesday. "I'm coming back at the perfect time, when the team is doing well," Gomez said. "It is more relaxing and more comfortable to do your job. The Astros face a majority of left-handers in the next 10 days, so "he will naturally be in there," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said when asked about playing time for Gomez, who entered hitting .182. "He's an every-day player, but we are going to make sure we keep our other guys engaged." Gomez is ready for the challenge. "My job is to come ready and be prepared to play," he said. "I don't decide who is playing and who is not." Gomez said he drove from Double-A Corpus Christi to Houston on Sunday and flew to Phoenix on Monday to meet the team. The Astros play the final two games of a home-and-home series against Arizona back in Houston on Wednesday-Thursday. "When he's right, he flies all over the park," Hinch said. "He's a freight train running down the baseline. There's an aggressive style of play. Contact is going to be key for him. In our ballpark, it's your friend." Gomez had 46 strikeouts in 121 at-bats before going on the disabled list retroactive to May 16