Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve doubled twice Wednesday, giving him 181 career doubles, good enough for second place among Astros second basemen. Craig Biggio ranks first with 497 doubles. Altuve has 457 career hits at Minute Maid Park, tied with Jeff Bagwell for fourth in team history.

RF George Springer hit his first career walk-off home run with two outs in the 11th inning off Diamondbacks RHP Tyler Clippard. Springer also had a double in the seventh inning, giving him hits in eight of nine games since moving to the leadoff spot. Springer is batting .450 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs in that span. He added his sixth outfield assist on the season.

RHP Mike Fiers received a no-decision despite tossing his fifth quality start of the season. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over six innings. He has walked no more than two batters in each of his 10 starts this season. Astros RHP Collin McHugh had a streak of 13 such starts to open the 2015 season.

C Evan Gattis hit his sixth home run of the season in the fifth inning Wednesday. He has five homers and nine RBIs in the 14 games since his recall from Double-A Corpus Christi. He also caught two would-be basestealers for the second time in his career and the first time since April 14, 2014, at Washington.