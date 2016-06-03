Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve recorded a single in the sixth inning for his 458th hit at Minute Maid Park, fourth in franchise history. Altuve, who finished 1-for-4, is 23 hits shy of matching Carlos Lee (481) for third place in club annals.

LHP Dallas Keuchel posted his second consecutive quality start and third in four outings despite extending his winless streak at home to four starts with his second consecutive loss at Minute Maid Park on Thursday. It marked his fifth consecutive quality start against the Diamondbacks. Thirty of his last 36 starts at Minute Maid Park have been quality ones.

C Evan Gattis recorded another caught stealing when Diamondbacks RF Michael Bourn attempted to swipe second base in the eighth inning. Gattis has thrown out five of 10 attempting base stealers in his six games behind the plate, including 4-for-4 in his last three games.

C Jason Castro remained out with an illness. Castro was at the ballpark Wednesday in case of an emergency but was not in the dugout. Castro hit .268/.402/.507 with four home runs and 12 RBIs in 22 games in May. With Castro unavailable, Evan Gattis worked behind the plate for a third consecutive game and fourth time in five contests.