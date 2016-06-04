Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

RHP Doug Fister tossed six shutout innings while recording his fourth consecutive victory, the longest winning streak by an Astros pitcher this season. It marked his first scoreless outing of the year and his first since he worked seven shutout innings against the Braves on June 25, 2015. The Astros have won each of his last seven starts.

RF George Springer extended his hitting streak to seven games with a pair of singles in the first inning off Athletics RHP Jesse Hahn. The Astros improved to 9-2 in the 11 games since Springer moved atop the batting order, with Springer batting .429 (21-for-49) during that stretch.

C Evan Gattis tied his career highs in hits (four) and RBIs (four). He now has three four-hit games (last: June 14, 2015 against the Mariners) and five four-RBI games (last: Aug. 25, 2015 at the Yankees). Gattis has reached base safely in 14 of 16 games since his recall from Double-A Corpus Christi and is batting .292 (19-for-65) with six home runs, 13 RBIs and a .952 OPS during that stretch.

CF Carlos Gomez was not in the starting lineup on Friday night after striking out seven times in 12 plate appearances since his recall from the 15-day disabled list. Gomez is hitting .182/.250/.182 since his recall, a decline from his .182/.238/.248 line before a ribcage injury sidelined him. Astros CF Jake Marisnick started in place of Gomez.

C Jason Castro missed his fourth consecutive game with a lingering illness. Castro was battling a fever on Friday yet remained the emergency catcher in the event that starter Evan Gattis was lost to an injury. Castro doesn't appear to be in line for a trip to the disabled list.