Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the fifth inning, marking his second streak of at least 10 games this season (also: 12 games from May 8-20). Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler and Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia were the only other players in the American League with two double-digit hitting streaks this season. In 12 games since moving to the second spot in the batting order, Altuve is batting .320 (16-for-50).

SS Carlos Correa hit a walk-off single in the 12th inning against Athletics RHP Ryan Madson. It marked his third career walk-off hit and second this season, with the first coming on May 24 against the Orioles. Correa extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in the fifth inning and is batting .462 (12-for-26) with three triples, one home run, nine RBIs and a 1.356 OPS during the streak.

RHP Will Harris worked a scoreless eighth inning and extended his scoreless innings streak to 24 1/3 innings (24 games). His streak dates to April 9 and ties Tigers RHP Jordan Zimmerman for the longest such streak in the majors this season. Harris owns the third-longest scoreless inning streak in franchise history.

LF Colby Rasmus finished 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, marking his first game with multiple extra-base hits since May 7 against the Mariners. Rasmus, who also recorded a multi-hit game in the series opener, had gone 11 games without an extra-base hit, his longest skid of the season.