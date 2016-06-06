Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

SS Carlos Correa recorded his 100th career RBI with a double in the seventh inning, reaching that plateau in 156 games, faster than any player in club history (previous: Hunter Pence, 158 games). Correa also extended his hitting streak to a season-long eight games and is batting .433 (13-for-30) with three triples, a homer, 10 RBIs and a 1.294 OPS during that stretch.

C Evan Gattis homered for a third consecutive game with a solo shot in the sixth inning off Athletics LHP Daniel Coulumbe. His streak ties the longest of his career, last accomplished on May 1-3, 2015. He has reached base in 16 of 18 games since his recall from Double-A Corpus Christi and his eight homers since May 17 are tied for the most in the American League with Red Sox OF Mookie Betts.

RHP Lance McCullers worked a season-high seven innings while allowing just two runs with nine strikeouts. McCullers has at least seven strikeouts in four consecutive starts, the longest such streak by an Astros starter since Dallas Keuchel (Aug. 25-Sept. 11, 2015). McCullers has 33 strikeouts over his last 23 innings.

CF Carlos Gomez hit his first home run since Sept. 11, 2015, a solo shot off Athletics RHP Sonny Gray in the fifth inning. His 39-game homerless streak (137 at-bats) was the fourth-longest of his career and the longest since a 46-game drought from June 26-Oct. 3, 2010. Gomez also doubled in the eighth inning, giving him his first multi-extra-base hit game since May 3 against the Twins.