Houston Astros - PlayerWatch

2B Jose Altuve extended his hitting streak to 12 games after going 3-for-5 with a three-run home run in the Astros' 6-5 loss to Texas on Monday. Altuve is hitting .420 during the streak with multiple hits in six of his last nine games. Since moving to the No. 2 hole on May 24, Altuve is hitting at a .362 clip.

RF George Springer went 0-for-5 with a run scored in the Astros' 6-5 loss to Texas on Monday. He's in an 0-for-9 mini-slump, yet is hitting .359 since moving the leadoff spot on May 24.

RHP Mike Fiers (3-3) took a no-decision in the Astros' 6-5 loss to Texas on Monday. Fiers gave up four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two over 51/3 innings. He hit a batter and allowed Ian Desmond to score on a wild pitch in the first inning. Fiers is 0-1 with a 7.20 ERA in his last three starts.

RHP Luke Gregerson lost his closer's spot after a fifth blown save on Saturday. "I'm not worried about it," said Gregerson, who has 13 saves, but has blown his last two attempts. "It's just a matter of getting back to that role I had before. It's not like no one else went through bad times before. You've just got to find a way to battle through it." Gregerson pitched a scoreless inning of relief in the Astros' 6-5 loss to Texas on Monday, retiring all three Texas hitters in order, including two strikeouts.